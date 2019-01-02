Moon to Meet with Leaders of Small Businesses, Venture Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with leaders of small and medium-sized businesses and venture firms at the presidential office on Monday.The meeting with some 200 business leaders is set for 2 p.m. and will see the president and officials answer questions from the participants.A presidential official said that the meeting was arranged to share the achievements and plans of small businesses and venture firms and to call for their efforts to invigorate the economy.Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Soo-hyun and presidential job secretary Jung Tae-ho will attend the meeting, but Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok will not, ahead of an imminent personnel reshuffle.