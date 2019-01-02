Seoul Mayor Rejects China's Claim over Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has rebutted Beijing's recent claim that China is not the main source of hazardous fine dust in Seoul.Appearing on a local radio on Monday, Park said researchers at the Seoul Institute and labs affiliated with the Environment Ministry said more than 50 to 60 percent of fine dust over South Korea is from China.Park's remarks came after a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment last month denied allegations that most of the fine dust particles in Seoul came from China.Mayor Park said the matter should be approached by environmental experts or from the scientific perspective, adding it's more important several cities in both countries cooperate and work out joint measures against fine dust.