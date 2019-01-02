S. Korea to Send Flu-treating Medicine to N. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is aiming to send the flu medicine Tamiflu to North Korea as early as this week as part of an inter-Korean cooperation project on influenza prevention.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said in a news briefing on Monday that the two Koreas are currently negotiating ways to cover costs on providing the medicine from the inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Fund.Such costs are estimated around billions of won and the medicine is likely to be transported by land.A number of government sources said the volume of medicine that will be sent this time is likely to be smaller than the amount sent back in 2009 for some 500-thousand people.Back in 2009, the Lee Myung-bak administration sent Tamiflu for 400-thousand people and Relenza for 100-thousand people via an overland route.