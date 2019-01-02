Samsung Unveils 75-inch MicroLED TV

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has unveiled for the first time in the world its 75-inch version of its MicroLED TV.The electronics giant unveiled the product in an event called “Samsung First Look 2019” on Sunday in Las Vegas, two days ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show.Samsung has been holding the event every year for the past seven years to showcase its new TV-related technologies and products.Han Jong-hee, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, described MicroLED technology as revolutionary and one that would lead the era of artificial intelligence.MicroLED refers to a flat panel display technology that uses microscopic LED chips that emit their own bright light to generate brilliant colors on screen.