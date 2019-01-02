Two Koreas to Celebrate New Year at North's Mt. Geumgang

Photo : KBS News

South and North Korea will hold a joint ceremony at the North’s Mount Geumgang at the end of this month to mark the beginning of a new year.The announcement was made by the Southern side of the inter-Korean committee ensuring the implementation of the June 15th Summit Declaration signed in 2000.The joint ceremony is set to take place just ahead of the Lunar New Year, from January 30th at the Mount Geumgang Cultural Hall located in the North's scenic mountain resort as the North Korean side had initially proposed last week.About 250 South Koreans are expected to visit the North to take part in the event, which will include meetings, concerts, hiking and other programs.