Steven Yeun Wins Best Supporting Actor Prize for his Role in 'Burning'

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-American actor Steven Yeun has won the U.S.-based National Society of Film Critics’ best supporting actor award.Yeun won the award for his role in Korean director Lee Chang-dong's mystery drama "Burning."An adaptation of the short story "Barn Burning" by Japanese author Haruki Murakami, "Burning" features a fraught love triangle between Jong-su played by actor Yoo Ah-in, Hae-mi portrayed by newcomer Jeon Jong-seo and Ben played by Yeun.The news comes as "Burning" was shortlisted for the best foreign-language film category by the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the closest a South Korean movie has come to a nomination. The final list of nominations is set to be announced on January 22nd."Burning" has already won the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last May and was nominated in the best foreign-language film category of the U.S. Critics' Choice Awards.