Moon's Adviser Urges N. Korea to Take Preemptive Action

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Six months after the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore last June, Washington and Pyongyang have yet to agree on a detailed denuclearization timetable or move forward in discussing corresponding measures, including sanctions relief. Amid the ongoing impasse, President Moon Jae-in’s special security adviser appeared on a KBS program and urged Pyongyang to take preemptive action.Our Hong Suhryung has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in's special security adviser Moon Chung-in has highlighted the need for Pyongyang to take a decisive preemptive action.[Sound bite: Moon Chung-in - Special Security Adviser to President Moon Jae-in]"Now, it should be action-to-action but at this juncture, North Korea should act more preemptively. That would then give President Trump justification to act in return. If the two sides continue being at a standstill, they will face many difficulties."During his appearance on a KBS program on Sunday, the presidential adviser said verification of the regime's dismantlement of its key missile and nuclear facilities could provide a conclusive lead to break the deadlock.[Sound bite: Moon Chung-in - Special Security Adviser to President Moon Jae-in]"If North Korea takes swift action to bring in international experts to verify the dismantlement of its Dongchang-ri missile testing facility and guarantee verification of the permanent destruction of its Yongbyon nuclear facility, the U.S. will respond."Moon also said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to have emphasized a simultaneous exchange of denuclearization and sanctions relief in his New Year's message.The presidential adviser's calls for the North's first step is thought to reflect Seoul's position that the decisive time for the establishment of peace on the peninsula should not be missed amid the U.S.' growing skepticism of the North’s denuclearization.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.