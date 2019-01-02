Economy KOSPI Adds 1.34% Monday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 26-point-85 points, or one-point-34 percent, on Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-37-point-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding eight-point-35 points, or one-point-26 percent, to close at 672-point-84.



South Korean stocks gained as the U.S. Federal Reserve sought to ease market concerns about the risk of a slowdown, as well as strong U.S. jobs data.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-six won.