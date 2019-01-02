UN Rapporteur on N. Korea's Human Rights Meet High-Ranking Officials in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights Tomas Ojea Quintana discussed the communist nation's human rights situation with high-ranking officials during closed-door discussions in Seoul on Monday.Ahead of meeting South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, Quintana welcomed Seoul's efforts to move forward in the denuclearization and peace regime establishment process before the talks began.He also highlighted the need for Pyongyang to expand cooperation with the international community, including the UN human rights mechanism, to make progress in the human rights situation.Quintana is on a five-day visit to Seoul to collect information on the North's human rights for his spring report to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in March.During his previous visit last July, the rapporteur publicly called for a thorough probe into whether a group of North Korean restaurant workers who defected to the South from China in 2016 came out of their own will.Quintana will hold a press conference in Seoul on Friday to explain his latest findings and assessments.