Testimonies Allege Ex-Supreme Court Chief Meddled in Forced-Labor Rulings

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have secured testimonies that former Supreme Court Chief Yang Sung-tae tried to press a fellow top court justice to influence court rulings over Japanese wartime forced labor.Sources in the judicial community on Monday revealed testimonies regarding Yang's alleged meddling in court rulings.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office late last month questioned Justice Kim Yong-deok who was the presiding judge over the forced labor cases.Former chief justice Yang is said to have conveyed his opinion to Kim that if the top court upholds the lower court's ruling in favor of the Korean victims, Japan would likely take the case to the International Court of Justice.Yang is accused of using politically-sensitive trials as bargaining chips to win support from the previous Park Geun-hye administration for his plan to establish a new appeals court.Prosecutors suspect Yang exerted pressure on the presiding judge and effectively meddled in the lawsuits to curry favor from the Park government which was seeking amicable relations with Japan.Prosecutors plan to summon Yang for questioning on Friday.