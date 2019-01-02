Moon Opposes Idea of Forcing People to Respond to Surveys

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed opposition to a plan reported by media that Statistics Korea is reviewing imposing fines on those who refuse to respond to government surveys on household trends.In a written briefing, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom cited Moon as calling the idea an outdated, bureacratic measure that should not be adopted during a meeting with his top aides held Monday morning.The president said that officials should provide incentives to have people take part in statistical surveys while instructing his aides to make sure that such incidents do not take place in other areas as well.Under related domestic law, fines of 50-thousand to 200-thousand won can technically be imposed on those who refuse to answer questions on government surveys of household trends but there has not been a known case where this has happened.