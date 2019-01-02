E-mail Suspected to Contain Malicious Code Sent to Reporters at Unification Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is looking into an incident where an e-mail suspected to contain malicious codes was sent to dozens of reporters of the Unification Ministry's press corps.Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing Monday that the e-mail is believed to have been sent from an outside source and not from within the ministry or a related organization.He said that since the start of the year, many hacking attempts and cyber attacks have been taking place by perpetrators who are posing as officials from the government or the Unification Ministry.He said the ministry was holding close consultations with the National Cyber Security Center and the police agency's cyber crime unit.Recently there was a hacking attempt using an e-mail containing a malicious code that had an attached document which was disguised as a Unification Ministry file.In November, the personal information of almost one thousand North Korean defectors, including their names, dates of birth and addresses, was leaked from a computer after it was infected by a malicious code at a state-run center in North Gyeongsang Province that assists the resettlement of North Korean defectors.