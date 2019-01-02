Fine Dust Remains at Bad Levels Across S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels have spiked across the country.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research under the Ministry of Environment, extensive parts of the nation, including the Seoul metropolitan area, many central areas, Gwangju and Busan, recorded “bad levels” of fine dust as of 3 p.m. on Monday.The government rules fine dust is at “bad” levels when the density of dust particles smaller than two-point-five micrometers in diameter hovers between 36 micrograms per cubic meter and 75 micrograms per cubic meter on average for an hour.The density of the particles in most of the remaining major cities and provinces was at usual levels, or between 16 micrograms per cubic meter and 35 micrograms per cubic meter while only Jeju remained at a good level at 14 micrograms per cubic meter.The institute attributed it to the accumulation of locally produced particles coupled with fine dust flowing in from overseas.The agency forecast fine dust conditions in most of the country will remain at bad levels on Tuesday.