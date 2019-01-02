Moon Calls on SMEs to Do Their Part in Creating Jobs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the country's small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) to be more active in creating jobs, calling them the source of innovation and the new jobs the nation needs.At a meeting with 200 small and medium-sized business leaders at his office on Monday, Moon said SMEs, which account for more than 80 percent of total employment must do their part in addressing the most urgent issue of creating jobs.Moon also reaffirmed his support, such as injecting a large portion of the government's 20-trillion-won research and development fund to help SMEs and venture firms this year.More than four trillion won will be provided to new startups and venture firms this year, while an additional one-point-one trillion won has been earmarked as R&D funding for SMEs only.The president said the government plans to secure 30-thousand smart factories and ten industrial complexes by 2020 to ensure 50 percent of SME manufacturing operations are ICT-based.