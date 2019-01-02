Heads of 5 Parties Discuss Small Enterprise, Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of five ruling and opposition parties held their first luncheon meeting of 2019 on Monday and discussed pending issues such as electoral reform.During the meeting held in parliament, ruling Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan said that he attended a New Year's gathering at the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise and officials there most asked for the legislation of a basic framework law on micro enterprises.Lee proposed that the five parties unanimously approve this bill.Interim chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Byong-joon responded positively and expressed hope for "good results," noting that his party was the first to introduce the bill.The three other minor opposition parties, meanwhile, were united in their call for electoral reform and specifically adopting a new proportional representation system in which parliamentary seats are tied to the percentage of voter support each party gains.The Monday meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.