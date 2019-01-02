Samsung Joins Hands with Apple to Provide iTunes on Its TVs

Photo : YONHAP News

Apple is putting its multimedia app iTunes on Samsung televisions, marking the first time that iTunes can be accessed through the hardware outside of its own devices.Samsung Electronics announced that it will join hands with its U.S. rival Apple and provide iTunes movies and TV shows as well as AirPlay 2 on Samsung's smart TVs. AirPlay 2 is Apple's wireless streaming platform.The announcement came just before the opening of the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in the United States.The global home appliances industry is showing keen interest in the latest collaboration of the two tech giants which have been embroiled in an extensive legal battle over smartphone patents.Global consumers owning the latest premium Samsung TV sets or those from last year whose software has been updated can now directly enjoy iTunes and AirPlay 2 from this year's first half without having to have their TVs connected to a separate device.iTunes contents saved in personal iPhones and iPads can also be connected to the television for easy access.