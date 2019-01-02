Pilot Program for High School Credit System to Expand

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to expand the number of high schools operating a credit system before its planned universal implementation.In a meeting with reporters on Monday marking her 100th day in office, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae revealed the plan, denying the speculation that the Moon Jae-in administration will drop its plan to fully implement the high school credit system in 2022.She said many schools running the pilot program showed high levels of satisfaction, adding the government will expand the scope of it.The system allows high school students to selectively learn necessary subjects according to their desired career paths. When they complete taking the standard number of credits, their graduation will be recognized.Last year, 105 high schools across the country took part in the pilot program, with nearly 70 percent of the students and 76 percent of the teachers responding that they are satisfied with the system.