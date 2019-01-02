Pres. Moon to Replace Chief of Staff Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to replace his Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok with the South Korean Ambassador to China, Noh Young-min, on Tuesday.A key presidential official told reporters Monday that Moon is also expected to replace his chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan with former broadcast journalist Yoon Do-han.Moon will also likely replace his senior political affairs secretary.The official said the outgoing chief of staff held a meeting for candidate evaluation before reporting to President Moon earlier on Monday.Before serving as Seoul's ambassador to China, Noh was a three-term lawmaker. During the 2012 presidential election, Noh served as Moon's chief of staff and in 2017, he headed Moon's campaign headquarters.The reshuffle comes amid public criticism over the office of the president, following controversies surrounding the alleged surveillance of private citizens by the top office's civil affairs officials.The president is also expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle before or after Lunar New Year's Day in early February.