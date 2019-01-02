Court Issues Warrant against Ex-Pres. Chun in Defamation Trial

Photo : KBS News

A local court has issued a warrant to arrest and forcibly bring former President Chun Doo-hwan to his defamation trial.The Gwangju District Court’s move on Monday came after the ex-president refused to attend the trial earlier in the day, citing health reasons.With the warrant's issuance, Chun will be forced to attend the next trial slated for March eleventh.Chun, who headed the country from 1980 to 1988 following a military coup, was indicted in 2017 for falsely stating in his memoir that a late Catholic priest had lied about what he witnessed during a military crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.The 87-year-old had delayed his trial twice before for document reviews, and didn't appear at the first hearing last August, claiming he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.