Domestic

S. Korea to Expand Deep-Sea Catch to 900,000 Tons by 2023

Write: 2019-01-07 18:38:15Update: 2019-01-07 19:37:49

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to expand its total annual catch from deep-sea fishing to 900-thousand tons by 2023. 

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Monday announced the plan as part of efforts to raise the country’s global competitiveness and sustainability in deep-sea fishing, which accounts for nearly half of South Korea's overall fish production. 

To reach the target, the ministry will create a fund worth 170 billion won by 2023 to help replace old deep-sea fishing vessels with new ones. The government will finance 50 percent of the fund while most of the remaining half will be covered by investment by banks. 

A total of 17 ships aged 40 years old or more are to be replaced under the plan.
