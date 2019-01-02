S. Korea to Expand Deep-Sea Catch to 900,000 Tons by 2023

South Korea plans to expand its total annual catch from deep-sea fishing to 900-thousand tons by 2023.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Monday announced the plan as part of efforts to raise the country’s global competitiveness and sustainability in deep-sea fishing, which accounts for nearly half of South Korea's overall fish production.
To reach the target, the ministry will create a fund worth 170 billion won by 2023 to help replace old deep-sea fishing vessels with new ones. The government will finance 50 percent of the fund while most of the remaining half will be covered by investment by banks.
A total of 17 ships aged 40 years old or more are to be replaced under the plan.