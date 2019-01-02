S. Korea to Expand Deep-Sea Catch to 900,000 Tons by 2023

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to expand its total annual catch from deep-sea fishing to 900-thousand tons by 2023.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Monday announced the plan as part of efforts to raise the country’s global competitiveness and sustainability in deep-sea fishing, which accounts for nearly half of South Korea's overall fish production.To reach the target, the ministry will create a fund worth 170 billion won by 2023 to help replace old deep-sea fishing vessels with new ones. The government will finance 50 percent of the fund while most of the remaining half will be covered by investment by banks.A total of 17 ships aged 40 years old or more are to be replaced under the plan.