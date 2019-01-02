KB Kookmin's Labor Union Plans Tuesday Walkout

KB Kookmin Bank's labor union is threatening to go on a one-day walkout on Tuesday, demanding better working conditions.The bank’s president Hur Yin and the union’s head Park Hong-bae sat down for negotiations Monday morning over issues of contention such as the size of bonuses and the bank's plans to roll out a wage peak system, but failed to see eye to eye.The union said it will remain engaged in talks with the management through early Tuesday morning, but will go on strike as planned if common ground cannot be reached.A union official said the walkout could be followed by additional strikes and collective leaves by union members.KB Kookmin Bank's management said it will try to reach an agreement with the labor while preparing for emergency measures in case they fail to reach consensus.