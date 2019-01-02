Statistics Korea Rules out Imposition of Fines

Photo : KBS News

The head of the country’s statistics agency says it has no plans to impose fines on those who refuse to respond to household surveys, refuting a media report that drew admonition from President Moon Jae-in.Commissioner of Statistics Korea Kang Shin-wook made the clarification at an emergency media briefing on Monday at the government complex in Sejong City, calling the report a misunderstanding.He said the local law allows the agency to impose fines, but it has never done so and will not in the future as well.He said although the agency takes seriously some behaviors to obstruct surveys such as verbal violence, it will consider other countermeasures over imposing fines.The statement followed President Moon's expressed opposition to the clause earlier in the day, calling it outdated and bureaucratic.