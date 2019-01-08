N. Korean, Chinese Media Confirm Kim Jong-un's China Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said that leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China from Monday to Thursday.The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju are making a four-day trip at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.The report said Kim and Ri departed Pyongyang on Monday afternoon along with senior officials of the government and the ruling Workers' Party, including Kim Yong-chol, Ri Su-yong and Ri Yong-ho.Chinese state media CCTV also confirmed the North Korean leader's trip on Tuesday morning.The reports confirm speculations that Kim is set to hold his fourth summit with Xi, after a North Korean train crossed into China Monday. The train appears to be the same one Kim had used for a previous trip.