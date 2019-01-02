S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Drops to 7-Month Low in November

South Korea's current account surplus decreased to a seven-month low in November from a year earlier due to a drop in the goods account.
According to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus came to five-point-06 billion dollars in November.
The country posted current account surplus for the 81st consecutive month since March 2013, but the November figure represents the smallest surplus since April when it hit a six-year low of one-point-77 billion dollars.
The drop is attributed to a fall in the goods account surplus, which declined to seven-point-97 billion dollars in November, which is the lowest level since February last year.