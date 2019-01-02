S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Drops to 7-Month Low in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus decreased to a seven-month low in November from a year earlier due to a drop in the goods account.According to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus came to five-point-06 billion dollars in November.The country posted current account surplus for the 81st consecutive month since March 2013, but the November figure represents the smallest surplus since April when it hit a six-year low of one-point-77 billion dollars.The drop is attributed to a fall in the goods account surplus, which declined to seven-point-97 billion dollars in November, which is the lowest level since February last year.