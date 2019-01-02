Samsung Electronics' Operating Profit Plunges 29% in Q4

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday estimated a 29 percent drop in its quarterly operating profit, falling short of market expectations.The South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing that its operating profit is estimated at ten-point-eight trillion won for the fourth quarter last year, down 28-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Compared to the previous quarter, it represents a plunge of 38-point-five percent.It's the first time the quarterly operating profit fell below 14 trillion won since the first quarter of 2017. The operating profit was far below market expectations of 13-point-four trillion won.Sales slipped ten-point-six percent on-year to 59 trillion won over the cited period.