'Vietnam Conveys Intent to Two Koreas to Host Second Trump-Kim Summit'

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam has reportedly delivered its intent to South and North Korea to host the envisioned second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that the Vietnamese government conveyed the intent to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho during his four-day official trip to Vietnam late November last year.Mark Lambert, acting deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. State Department, reportedly visited Vietnam around the same time.Multiple sources said that Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a visit to President Moon Jae-in and asked Seoul's support for Vietnam's move to host the summit during her visit last month.Vietnam is reportedly hoping to host the event in Da Nang, a famous resort city in the central Vietnam.