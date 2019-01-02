Foreign Ministry Hopes Kim's Trip to Contribute to Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed hope Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to China will be helpful in the denuclearization and peace process on the Korean Peninsula.An official from the Foreign Ministry said Seoul expects high-level exchanges between the North and China, including a meeting between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will contribute to lasting peace and the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.Asked if Seoul was informed of Kim's visit by Beijing, the official said the neighboring countries are "in close communication" on issues related to inter-Korean cooperation and North Korea-China exchanges.Earlier in the day, the North's state media confirmed that Kim is on a four-day trip to China that started Monday.