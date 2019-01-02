Two Koreas' Unified Handball Team to Make Debut at World Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas' unified men's handball team will make its historic debut at the world championships in Germany this week.The 20-member team consisting of 16 South Koreans and four North Koreans will face co-host Germany in the opening game of the International Handball Federation World Men's Handball Championship at 2:15 a.m. Friday, Korea time.South Korea earned a spot in this year's tournament for the first time in six years and the two Koreas agreed to combine their handball teams for the first time last November.With South Korea's men's team ranking 19th and North Korea having no ranking, the unified team is considered the underdog in Group A, where it is joined by the world's number-one Germany and two-time defending champion's France. Brazil, Russia and Serbia complete the group.The top three teams from each of the four groups will advance to the main round, and the top two from each group of six will then move on to the semifinals.The final match will be held in the other co-host nation Denmark on January 27th.