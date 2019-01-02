Politics Gov't: Nothing Decided on Working-level Talks with Japan on Radar Row

The government says no arrangements have been made regarding working-level talks with Japan on the controversy surrounding Tokyo's claims that a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft.



Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told reporters Tuesday that Seoul and Tokyo are holding continuous discussions and agree on the need for working-level discussions.



The Defense Ministry on Monday released a video clip subtitled in six languages to refute Japan's claim, having already posted the Korean and English versions of the clip on YouTube last Friday.



Seoul maintains that the three-thousand-200-ton destroyer Gwanggaeto the Great was carrying out a humanitarian operation to assist a North Korean vessel drifting in the East Sea on December 20th. It also stresses that the Japanese plane was flying at a low altitude, which was "threatening" to the ship.