Gov't: Nothing Decided on Working-level Talks with Japan on Radar Row
Write: 2019-01-08 13:49:04 / Update: 2019-01-08 15:18:00
The government says no arrangements have been made regarding working-level talks with Japan on the controversy surrounding Tokyo's claims that a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft.
Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told reporters Tuesday that Seoul and Tokyo are holding continuous discussions and agree on the need for working-level discussions.
The Defense Ministry on Monday released a video clip subtitled in six languages to refute Japan's claim, having already posted the Korean and English versions of the clip on YouTube last Friday.
Seoul maintains that the three-thousand-200-ton destroyer Gwanggaeto the Great was carrying out a humanitarian operation to assist a North Korean vessel drifting in the East Sea on December 20th. It also stresses that the Japanese plane was flying at a low altitude, which was "threatening" to the ship.
