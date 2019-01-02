Female Firefighter Breaks Glass Ceiling to Become Station Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

A female firefighter has become the chief of a district fire station in Seoul for the first time.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday that Lee Won-joo, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire Academy’s education assistance department, was named chief of Seoul’s Jungnang Fire Station.Lee has been breaking the glass ceiling for nearly four decades after starting her career as a firefighter at the Gangnam Fire Station in 1982. She went on to become the nation’s first female fire captain and first female on-scene commander.Currently, there are a total of 624 female firefighters in Seoul, or nearly nine percent of the capital’s total firefighting personnel.