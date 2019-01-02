LG Unveils World's First Rollable OLED TV

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics unveiled the world's first rollable OLED television on Monday.LG showcased its 65-inch Signature OLED TV R model featuring a 4K resolution display ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show(CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, which runs from Tuesday to Friday.The Signature OLED TV R is the world's first flexible TV. It can be rolled in and out of a base unit with the click of a remote control, allowing consumers to place their television anywhere without worrying about it overpowering their living space.LG's latest model has earned the company an Innovation Award at this year's CES.The company plans to release the premium TV in the Korean market this year and expand overseas afterward.