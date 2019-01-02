Seoul's Seniors Believe Old Age Begins at 72.5

Senior citizens in Seoul believe they should be called elderly only after they turn 72-and-a-half years old.That's according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's survey of three-thousand people aged 65 or older on the quality of life of the elderly.While respondents said old age begins from 72-and-a-half years of age on average, four in ten said they believe it begins from 75 or older.Senior citizen status currently begins at 65.Seoul has been conducting the survey every two years since 2012 to respond to changes brought on by an aging population.