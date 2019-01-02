Politics Opposition Seeks Hearing on Whistleblower Claims

Opposition parties agreed to hold a parliamentary hearing on a whistleblower's claims that the top office exerted undue pressure on the Finance Ministry and a state corporation.



The floor leaders of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, the Bareunmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace said Tuesday that the hearing will be held by the parliamentary finance committee.



The three parties said they will request the attendance of key officials involved in the allegations, including former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon.



Shin Jae-min, who worked at the Finance Ministry from 2014 to July 2018, recently claimed that the presidential office forced the issuance of deficit-covering bonds worth four trillion won in late 2017, despite opposition from the ministry.



He also alleged the top office pressured a state bank to change the leadership of local tobacco maker KT&G.