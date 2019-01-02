Top Office Says It Shared Info on Kim's Trip with N. Korea, China

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it has been sharing intelligence with Pyongyang and Beijing in advance with regard to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s trip to China.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Tuesday that he could not reveal exactly when the three countries had shared intelligence, citing diplomatic relations. He said, however, that Seoul has been closely communicating with both Pyongyang and Beijing regarding Kim’s visit.The presidential spokesman expressed hope that the latest trip will contribute to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of permanent peace in the region. In particular, the spokesman said Seoul hopes the exchange will serve as a stepping stone for a second U.S.-North Korea summit.Asked if the two Koreas are planning to exchange visits by special envoys or hold high-level talks following the North Korean leader's China trip, Kim said he believed no such things were currently in store.