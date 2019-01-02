Economy
KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.58%
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eleven-point-83 points, or point-58 percent, on Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-25-point-27.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-35 points, or point-65 percent, to close at 668-point-49.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-one won.
