Moon Replaces Chief of Staff, Other Key Aides

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has carried out a reshuffle within the presidential office, replacing a number of key aides, including his chief of staff.The presidential office said Tuesday that the South Korean ambassador to China, Noh Young-min, has been named the new presidential chief of staff, replacing the outgoing Im Jong-seok.Before serving as Seoul's ambassador to China, Noh was a three-term lawmaker who played key roles in Moon's 2012 and 2017 presidential campaigns.The new senior presidential secretary for political affairs, Kang Gi-jung, was also a three-term lawmaker who was the chief policymaker for the then-opposition Democratic Party when Moon was party leader from 2015 to 2016.President Moon also named former broadcast journalist Yoon Do-han as his new senior secretary for public relations.The reshuffle comes amid public criticism over allegations that the presidential office carried out illegal surveillance of private citizens.The president is also expected to carry out another Cabinet reshuffle sometime around the Lunar New Year's holiday in early February.