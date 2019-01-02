Cabinet Approves Revision on Regulatory Environment

Photo : YONHAP News

A Cabinet meeting Tuesday approved a revision to an enforcement ordinance to provide a flexible regulatory environment for new products and services.The revision calls for a regulatory "sandbox" where new products and services can receive an exemption in regulatory hurdles for a certain period of time.President Moon Jae-in chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2019 during which 14 presidential decrees, two legislative bills and 81 cases of legal promulgation were approved.The enforcement ordinance revision passed on Tuesday relates to laws governing convergence among industries in the information communications sector.The changes concern details of allowing exceptions to regulations for firms with innovative products, and are a follow-up to the parliament's passage of a bill on the regulatory sandbox rule.The revision is set to take effect on January 17th.