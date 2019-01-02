LG Electronics Posts Record Operating Profit in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics said Tuesday that it recorded 15-point-77 trillion won in sales and a 75-point-three billion won operating profit in the fourth quarter.Sales are up two-point-two percent from the previous quarter but down seven percent from the same quarter in 2017 when the figure reached a record of over 16-point-nine trillion won.Operating profit has plunged 89-point-nine percent from the third quarter and over 79 percent year-on-year, and is far below the market estimate of nearly 400 billion won forecast by securities firms.Despite the weak earnings in the October to December period, LG Electronics logged an all-time high operating profit of two-point-seven trillion won for the whole of 2018. Its previous record was two-point-68 trillion in 2009.The company's annual sales last year are estimated at 61-point-three trillion won, the second largest to date.