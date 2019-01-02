LG Electronics Posts Record Operating Profit in 2018

South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics said Tuesday that it recorded 15-point-77 trillion won in sales and a 75-point-three billion won operating profit in the fourth quarter.
Sales are up two-point-two percent from the previous quarter but down seven percent from the same quarter in 2017 when the figure reached a record of over 16-point-nine trillion won.
Operating profit has plunged 89-point-nine percent from the third quarter and over 79 percent year-on-year, and is far below the market estimate of nearly 400 billion won forecast by securities firms.
Despite the weak earnings in the October to December period, LG Electronics logged an all-time high operating profit of two-point-seven trillion won for the whole of 2018. Its previous record was two-point-68 trillion in 2009.
The company's annual sales last year are estimated at 61-point-three trillion won, the second largest to date.