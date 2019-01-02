KB Kookmin Bank's Union Wraps up 1-Day Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union of KB Kookmin Bank has wrapped up a one-day walkout.The walkout, the first in 19 years, ended at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Around nine-thousand of some 16-thousand-700 employees took part in the collective action, paralyzing operations at more than one thousand bank branches nationwide.The unionized workers will return to work from Wednesday, but they plan to go on an additional walkout as they previously threatened if they cannot reach an agreement with the management on contentious issues such as higher bonuses and the introduction of a wage peak system.