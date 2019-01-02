Japan to Review Disclosing Signal Records in Radar Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is reviewing the disclosure of radio wave records as part of an ongoing dispute with Seoul as it claims a South Korean warship had locked fire-control radar on its maritime patrol aircraft.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting that radio signal data from the patrol aircraft regrettably show that it was targeted by the South Korean warship.He said that related information can be exchanged while keeping confidential intelligence under wraps in order to seek progress in bilateral consultations with Seoul.South Korea has been urging Japan to disclose the frequency information of the fire-control radar reportedly detected by its patrol aircraft. Tokyo has refused to do so, saying it is classified data.Regarding calls for U.S. mediation from Japan’s ruling party, the defense minister said the alliance between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo is very important.The minister added that less than desirable relations between South Korea and Japan can affect trilateral ties, and that Tokyo intends to seek cooperation with the U.S. in various ways.