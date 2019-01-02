CNN: US Scouts 3 Locations for Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

White House scouting teams have visited Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii in search of a suitable location for a possible second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.This is according to a CNN report on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the planning process.On Sunday, Trump said the U.S. is "negotiating a location" for a second summit with Kim and the two had spoken "indirectly”.CNN first reported last week that Trump administration officials were scouting locations for a second Trump-Kim summit despite the fact that the two sides appear to be at a stalemate.The report said that scouting teams were sent to multiple locations in different parts of the world, including Asia, during the last few weeks of 2018.