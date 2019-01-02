S. Korea, US Postpone Working Group Meeting due to Gov't Shutdown

Photo : KBS News

A prolonged government shutdown in the U.S. is being thought to delay a working group meeting between Seoul and Washington aimed at coordinating policies on inter-Korean relations and sanctions on North Korea.In a regular media briefing Tuesday, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said the two sides are discussing postponing a third working group meeting set to be held this week to sometime next week, citing “various circumstances” in the U.S.As the government shutdown is making it difficult for related U.S. officials to meet, there is concern an extended shutdown could lead to difficulties in meeting via video conferencing as well.Asked about concerns the shutdown could impede progress in inter-Korean projects, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official said, if necessary, the two countries will communicate through alternate channels over the working group.Launched in November, the Seoul-Washington working group intended to hold two meetings per month: one in person and one via video conference. The working group held its second face-to-face meeting in Seoul last month.