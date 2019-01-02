N. Korean Media Swiftly Report Kim Jong-un's China Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Bucking the status quo, North Korean media outlets have swiftly reported on leader Kim Jong-un’s latest visit to China.North Korea’s official radio outlet Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported at around 8 a.m. Tuesday that Kim Jong-un is visiting China through Thursday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, even as the young leader was en route to Beijing.Other state-run media outlets, including Rodong Sinmun and Korean Central Television, also reported on Kim’s four-day trip to China.It marks the first time North Korean media have reported on Kim’s overseas visit ahead of his arrival. In the past, state media disclosed its top leader's whereabouts only after he was back in North Korea.The move is boosting speculation that Kim has further solidified his grip on power. It is also seen as part of the North’s efforts to be viewed as a "normal" country.