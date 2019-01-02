Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping Expected to Hold Summit Late Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to hold his first summit meeting of the year with Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Tuesday.Vehicles presumed to carry a North Korean delegation led by the young leader were observed entering the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.Arriving in Beijing earlier in the day, Kim is expected to hold his fourth summit with Xi at the state building late afternoon or evening.In the meeting which takes place ahead of a possible second North Korea-U.S. summit, Kim and Xi are likely to coordinate their countries’ stances on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, including denuclearization, peace-building and economic sanctions on North Korea.Accompanying Kim on his current trip to China are his wife Ri Sol-ju and top-ranking officials, including Kim Yong-chol and Ri Su-yong, both vice chairmen of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, and Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.