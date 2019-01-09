Kim Jong-un Holds 4th Summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday according to sources in Beijing.Kim’s fourth summit with Xi came on the second day of his four-day trip to China. He had arrived in Beijing earlier in the day via a special train along with his wife and top officials.During the hour long talks the two leaders are believed to have coordinated their stances ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit as well as exchanged opinions on ways to enhance relations of their countries.Later in the day, which also happened to be Kim's 35th birthday, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People which Kim’s wife Ri Sol-ju also attended.