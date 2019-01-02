Kim Jong-un Likely to Meet Xi Again, Visit Industrial Facilities Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Sources in Beijing say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again and visit industrial facilities on Wednesday on the third day of his four-day trip to China.Arriving in Beijing on Tuesday morning via a special train, Kim held his fourth summit with Xi and attended a welcoming banquet hosted by the Chinese president and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Great Hall of the People.Kim and Xi are widely expected to have lunch at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing along with their wives on Wednesday, as they did during Kim's trip in June last year.Kim is also expected to visit industrial facilities.