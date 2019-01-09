Olympic Gold Medalist Shim Suk-hee Files Complaint against Ex-coach over Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee has filed a complaint with police against her ex-coach over alleged sexual assault.Police said on Tuesday that Shim filed the complaint on December 17th when she appeared to testify against Cho Jae-beom in an appeals trial at the Suwon District Court.Shim alleges Cho raped and sexually molested her multiple times since 2014 when she was a high school student.Twenty-two-year-old Shim said that Cho's sexual abuse continued until around two months before the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February 2018.Cho's attorneys told local broadcaster SBS that he denied the allegations of sexual assault.Revelations of violence by Cho first came to light just weeks before the PyeongChang Olympics when Shim left the national team training facility, apparently to avoid further assaults.Cho was found guilty of physically assaulting Shim and three other skaters between 2011 and January 2018 and was sentenced to ten months in prison in September.Shim is a two-time Olympian who has won a total of four medals, two gold, one silver and one bronze.