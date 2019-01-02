Menu Content

S. Korea's Job Growth Hits 9-Year Low in 2018

Write: 2019-01-09 09:12:51Update: 2019-01-09 11:38:22

South Korea's job growth hit a nine-year low at 97-thousand last year. 

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 26-point-63 million in December, up 34-thousand from a year earlier. 

The nation's job growth for 2018 came to 97-thousand, the lowest level since 2009 when the nation was still reeling from the global financial crisis and saw a decrease of 87-thousand jobs. 

The number of jobless people marked one-point-07 million last year, the largest since 2000. The figure has remained above one million since 2016. 

The jobless rate for 2018 stood at three-point-eight percent, up point-one percentage point from a year earlier.
