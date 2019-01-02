Court Approves Seizure of Japanese Firm's Assets over Forced Labor Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has approved a request by South Korean victims of wartime forced labor to seize Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal’s assets based in Korea.The Daegu District Court's Pohang branch said on Tuesday that it approved last Thursday seizure of about 81-thousand shares of PNR Joint Venture, a joint venture of the Japanese firm and South Korean steelmaker, POSCO.The Japanese steelmaker is estimated to own around two-point-34 million shares, worth around eleven billion won, of the company that recycles by-products from steel making.The move came as the Japanese firm has refused to follow a South Korea Supreme Court order to compensate four victims of Japan's forced labor.A court official said related documents are sent to the firm. The seizure is effective upon the delivery of the court documents, after which the Japanese company loses rights to the stocks.