US State Department: Nothing to Announce on Possibility of Pompeo's N. Korea Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says there are no schedules to announce regarding speculations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may visit North Korea.According to Radio Free Asia on Wednesday, Katina Adams, spokeswoman for the State Department's East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau, made the comment Tuesday when asked about the possibility of Pompeo's trip to the North.The speculations emerged after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited China on Tuesday ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Kim visited China three times last year and Secretary Pompeo visited North Korea soon after each of Kim's trips.